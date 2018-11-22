Zoo increases commitment to Tasmanian devil conservation

This photo taken Nov. 9, 2018, shows the recently acquired Tasmanian Devils at the Toledo Zoo in Toledo, Ohio. The zoo is more than halfway through a five-year, $500,000 agreement to fund annual population-monitoring surveys of the Tasmanian devil through the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program. It has committed an additional $50,000 per year for three years to fund an effort for targeted surveys of wild devil populations for genetic mapping. The Blade via AP Jetta Fraser