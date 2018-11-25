Retired Tulsa surgeon remembers JFK’s assassination

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963, file photo, seen through the foreground convertible’s windshield, President John F. Kennedy’s hand reaches toward his head within seconds of being fatally shot as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy holds his forearm as the motorcade proceeds along Elm Street past the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas. It has been 55 years since the trauma emergency room at Dallas’ Parkland Memorial Hospital became the center of the known universe. Retired Tulsa surgeon Dr. Jerry Gustafson was among the small staff of doctors and others on duty at Parkland on that day. James W. "Ike" Altgens, File AP Photo