Flood deaths of mental patients in police van scrutinized

South Carolina lawmakers want answers after two mental health patients drowned when sheriff's deputies drove into floodwaters.
Authorities say Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green were under court orders to be taken to a mental health facility when the deputies drove around a barricade closing a road where floodwaters were rapidly rising after Hurricane Florence in September.
Investigators say Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop tried to get the women out of the sheriff's van, but couldn't. They were rescued from the top of the van.
The deputies were fired last month. State Criminal Justice Academy records say Flood made a conscious decision to drive around the barricade and Bishop didn't try to stop him.
A criminal investigation is ongoing.
A Senate subcommittee will discuss the deaths at 10 a.m. Thursday.
