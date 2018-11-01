Australia aims to remove asylum seeker children from Nauru

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2018, file photo, refugees are pictured on Nauru. Australia aims to remove all asylum seeker children from Nauru within two months as concerns escalate about their deteriorating health after languishing on the tiny Pacific atoll nation for up to five years. But cabinet ministers said on Thursday, Nov. 1, the government is maintaining its much-criticized policy of sending all asylum seekers who attempt to reach Australia by boat to immigration camps on Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Pool Photo via AP, File Jason Oxenham