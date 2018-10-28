9th death reported at pediatric center amid viral outbreak

A general look of the marquee outside of the Wanaque Center For Nursing And Rehabilitation, where New Jersey state Health Department confirmed the 18 cases of adenovirus, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Haskell, N.J. The outbreak has left six children dead and 12 others sick. The facility has been told it can’t admit any new patients until the outbreak ends. Adenoviruses usually just cause mild illnesses. But officials say this outbreak is particularly severe because it’s affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. They also note this strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living facilities.
A general look of the marquee outside of the Wanaque Center For Nursing And Rehabilitation, where New Jersey state Health Department confirmed the 18 cases of adenovirus, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Haskell, N.J. The outbreak has left six children dead and 12 others sick. The facility has been told it can’t admit any new patients until the outbreak ends. Adenoviruses usually just cause mild illnesses. But officials say this outbreak is particularly severe because it’s affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. They also note this strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living facilities. Julio Cortez AP Photo
A general look of the marquee outside of the Wanaque Center For Nursing And Rehabilitation, where New Jersey state Health Department confirmed the 18 cases of adenovirus, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Haskell, N.J. The outbreak has left six children dead and 12 others sick. The facility has been told it can’t admit any new patients until the outbreak ends. Adenoviruses usually just cause mild illnesses. But officials say this outbreak is particularly severe because it’s affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. They also note this strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living facilities. Julio Cortez AP Photo

Health News

9th death reported at pediatric center amid viral outbreak

The Associated Press

October 28, 2018 10:59 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey health officials say a ninth death has occurred at a pediatric rehabilitation center amid an outbreak of a respiratory virus.

The state's health department said "another medically fragile child" who had a confirmed case of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation died Saturday night.

The new diagnoses bring the total number of cases to 25. A staff member also became ill, and there have been eight pediatric deaths. Adenovirus hasn't been confirmed in another person who died Friday afternoon.

Those affected range in age from toddlers to young adults, with the vast majority under the age of 18.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people . The outbreak won't be declared over until the center can go four weeks without patients being newly infected.

  Comments  