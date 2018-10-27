Protesters burn Hindu religious center in southern India

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Hindu priests and temple staff sit on a protest against a ruling from India’s top court to let women of menstruating age enter Sabarimala temple, one of the world’s largest Hindu pilgrimage sites, in New Delhi, India. Protesters have set fire to a Hindu religious center in southern India for supporting a Supreme Court decision allowing women of menstruating age at one of the world’s largest Hindu pilgrimage sites. (AP Photo,File) AP