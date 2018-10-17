Developmentally disabled contract to pick up park litter

A group formed to help people with developmentally disabilities has a contract to pick up litter in parks owned by a southwest Louisiana city.
The Calcasieu Association for Retarded Citizens says that under the "CARC in the Park Buddy Program," pairs of clients spend two hours a day picking up litter at five Lake Charles parks.
The American Press reports that they're supervised by an organization employee and earn a stipend.
The city provides safety vests, litter grabbers and trash bags. The pilot program started Oct. 1.
Mayor Nic Hunter says the program may be expanded to other city parks.
