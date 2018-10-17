Video: School staffers drag autistic student through hall

A school district in Kentucky has released a video that shows a teacher and a nurse dragging an autistic student with a service dog through the halls of a middle school.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Friday that the teacher is no longer employed by the district. A spokesman for the Lexington Fayette County Health Department, Kevin Hall, says the nurse is on paid leave pending an investigation.
The boy's mother, Jo Grayson, says her son suffered cuts and bruises from the incident in September. The security video shows the staffers trying to persuade the child to leave a gymnasium at Tates Creek Middle School, and ultimately dragging him through hallways when he refuses to comply.
Comments