High school football player suffers heart attack

A South Carolina high school football coach says one of his players has suffered a heart attack while playing at an off-campus pickup basketball game.
Richland Northeast High School coach Bennett Weigle tells The State a group of firefighters was nearby and performed CPR on Josh Boyd when he suffered the attack Wednesday morning.
The team tweeted Thursday that the quarterback and varsity basketball player was taken to a hospital and is expected to have open-heart surgery Friday afternoon. It said he has been awake and talking. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover costs.
Weigle says the team is bringing the junior's jersey to Friday's game against South Pointe High School. Boyd has rushed for 158 yards and thrown for 437 years and four touchdowns this season.
Comments