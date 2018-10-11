Delaware man bitten by rabid fox that attacked chicken

Delaware health officials say a Kent County man has been bitten by a rabid fox that attacked a chicken on his property.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that the man has started treatment for rabies exposure. Health officials say the fox attacked the chicken on the man's property near Sandtown and then bit the man's leg.
The fox tested positive for rabies late last month. It's unclear exactly when the man was bitten.
A spokeswoman for the Division of Public Health, Jennifer Brestel, says there have been seven confirmed rabies cases that involved human exposure this year.
A woman from Felton contracted rabies this year and died in August. She was the second Delawarean to die of the virus since the state started keeping records in 1913.
