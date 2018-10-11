Dodging nerves, skier Shiffrin vows to enjoy ride

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo,United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin smiles after competing in the women’s combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea. Turns out, even two-time World Cup overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin gets nervous in the start gate. It first struck her two years ago and hit her again before the Olympic slalom race last winter when she finished fourth. Michael Probst, File AP Photo