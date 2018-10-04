Philippine’s Duterte says he may have cancer, awaiting tests

In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte listens during a command conference on Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named Typhoon Ompong, at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center in metropolitan Manila, Philippines. President Duterte said Thursday, Oct. 4, he might have cancer and added that “I don’t know where I’m now physically” as he awaited the result of recent medical tests. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo