Rare Sumatran tiger caught in animal trap dies

In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, photo, veterinarians examine the carcass of a pregnant Sumatran tiger found dead after being caught in a pig trap, at the local Natural Resources Conservation Agency office in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia. The tiger was reportedly trapped earlier this week but managed to escape and was found dead on Wednesday with part of the snare still wrapped around its waist. It was pregnant with two cubs. Rafka Majjid AP Photo