FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks with reporters after participating in a debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, at Maryland Public Television’s studios in Owings Mills, Md. Hogan, who signed the new gun-control laws taking effect Monday, Oct. 1 in Maryland, said he has long been a strong supporter of tougher laws to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill and people with a criminal background. Patrick Semansky,File AP Photo

Maryland gun-control laws taking effect next week

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press

September 26, 2018 03:03 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

New gun-control laws are taking effect in Maryland next week.

An Associated Press review of firearms-related legislation shows many state legislatures across the country mostly fell back into predictable and partisan patterns after mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida.

Maryland was one of the Democratic-controlled legislatures in states with already strict gun-control laws that approved new ones.

One enables families and law enforcement to ask courts for an order to temporarily restrict firearms access to people found to be a risk to themselves or others.

Some lawmakers already are talking about widening the scope of people who can seek court action after high-profile shootings. The law, which takes effect Monday, only allows police, medical professionals, close relatives or dating partners to seek a court order.

