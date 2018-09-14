In a remote district, starving Yemenis live off leaves

In this Aug. 25, 2018 photo, a man feeds children Halas, a climbing vine of green leaves, in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. Yemenis in the isolated pocket in the north have been reduced to eating boiled leaves from a local vine to stave off starvation, with no aid reaching many families who need it most. The situation in Aslam district is a sign of the holes in an international aid system that is already overwhelmed but is the only thing standing between Yemen’s people and massive death from starvation amid the country’s 3-year civil war. Hammadi Issa AP Photo