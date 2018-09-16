EXCHANGE: Incubator twins introduced at world’s fair now 84

In this Aug. 21, 2018 photo, Jean Harrison, left, of Algonquin and Jane Umbarger of McHenry, right, known as the “incubator twins”, talk about their experiences in McHenry, Ill. The twin sisters, both 84, were among hundreds of premature infants who were placed in incubators at the Century of Progress expo in Chicago in 1933 and 1934. They also had a double wedding in 1953, which drew national attention. The sisters are featured in a new book by Dawn Raffel, titled “The Strange Case of Dr. Couney: How a Mysterious European Showman Saved Thousands of American Babies.” Northwest Herald via AP Matthew Apgar