Ebola survivors returning home to fear, stigma in Congo

In this photo taken on Sunday Aug. 26, 2018, Leoni Kahumbu, mother of Pascaline, a 15-year-old who was infected with Ebola shows the bed where she first notice signs of Ebola on her daughter, in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. Pascaline was among the first people given mAb114, one of five experimental treatments approved for use in Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak. Now she and other survivors must now deal with the emotional toll of returning to nervous communities where they could be shunned. Al-hadji Kudra Maliro AP Photo