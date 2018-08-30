Baby dons tiny cap and gown as he ‘graduates’ from NICU
A baby boy, born at just 22 weeks, was discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile, Alabama on Aug. 21. Video shows 5-month-old Cullen Potter “graduating” from the NICU after 160 days in hospital.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
When these words and phrases are repeated, you should perceive them as being more song-like by about the fourth or fifth cycle. If you listen to them for a few times, the shift from speech to song might occur sooner the next time you hear it.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?
The number one reason parents or caregivers shake a baby is because the child is crying. This can cause damage and injury to the child’s brain or spinal cord, so it’s important to understand the dangers of shaken baby syndrome, or SBS.
The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.
Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in e
You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.