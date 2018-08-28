Shark attack victim says he punched shark in gills to escape

William Lytton, of Scarsdale, N.Y., left, is assisted by physical therapist Caitlin Geary, right, at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, while recovering from a shark attack. Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked by a shark on Aug. 15, 2018 while swimming off a beach, in Truro, Mass. Lytton injured a tendon in his arm while fighting off the shark. Steven Senne AP Photo