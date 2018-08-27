Mind-altering breast milk? New pot study poses that question

FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at UC San Diego detected marijuana’s mind-altering ingredients in breast milk of nursing mothers, raising doctors’ concerns amid evidence that increasing numbers of U.S. women are using pot during pregnancy and afterward. Steven Senne AP Photo