EXCHANGE: Beleaguered Peoria neighborhood nurtures garden

This Aug. 2, 2018 photo shows a vegetable garden near St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria, Ill. The site is a gathering spot for those attending the “Garden of Hope.” The small vegetable garden beside St. Ann got a lot bigger this year, and in the future it might encompass a good chunk of a city block. It’s being called “Garden of Hope,” a name that references the endeavor’s goal. The project will not only bring fresh produce to residents of the impoverished neighborhood, it will also provide a safe, healthful gathering place. Journal Star via AP Ron Johnson