Europe sees sharp rise in measles: 41,000 cases, 37 deaths

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, a child receives a measles vaccination in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The World Health Organization (WTO) said Monday Aug. 20, 2018, the number of measles cases in Europe jumped sharply during the first six months of 2018 with at least 37 people dead from the disease, and called for increased immunization rates to prevent an endemic. Leo Correa, FILE AP Photo