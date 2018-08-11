Ohio zoo celebrates Elephant Day with pregnancy announcement

This photo provided by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shows Phoebe, an Asian elephant. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating World Elephant Day by announcing that Phoebe is expecting. Zoo officials said Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, that 31-year-old Phoebe is expecting her fourth calf and her third in Columbus, where she came to live in 2002. Officials say she’s in her third trimester and is expected to give birth in December. Elephant pregnancies last about 22 months. (Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium via AP) Grahm S. Jones AP