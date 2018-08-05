ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, AUG. 4-5 - In this July 11, 2018 photo, Eileen and Eric Hill sit in a room in their Lake Elmo, Minn., home dubbed “the kitten room”. The room serves as a special place for the handful of kittens the family fosters. The Hills are part of an informal but quietly dedicated network of pet hospice volunteers across the Twin Cities. Working through local animal rescues, they provide terminally ill and elderly animals final comfort in their final days, weeks or months. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, AUG. 4-5 - In this July 11, 2018 photo, Eileen and Eric Hill sit in a room in their Lake Elmo, Minn., home dubbed “the kitten room”. The room serves as a special place for the handful of kittens the family fosters. The Hills are part of an informal but quietly dedicated network of pet hospice volunteers across the Twin Cities. Working through local animal rescues, they provide terminally ill and elderly animals final comfort in their final days, weeks or months. (Lacey Young/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Lacey Young AP
Health News

Minnesota pet hospice volunteers comfort animals

The Associated Press

August 05, 2018 11:59 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

An informal but dedicated network of pet hospice volunteers across the Twin Cities is working through local animal rescues to provide comfort to terminally ill and elderly animals.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the Pet Project Rescue has been running the Lukas Project hospice program since 2011. Secondhand Hounds also launched a hospice program called Forever Loved about three years ago.

Sick or elderly animals are often at a disadvantage when it comes to adoption because families are often hesitant to care for a pet that needs regular medication and veterinary visits.

The hospice network eases the burden of caring for sick or elderly animals by covering vet and food bills for foster families. The rescues spend at least $1,000 on each hospice case. The projects are funded through donations.

