Iowa State selected to establish bacteria research center

Iowa State University has been selected to establish and lead a new research center into antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
The new Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance Research and Education announced Thursday will be based at Iowa State's campus in Ames. The institute is the result of a task force on antibiotic resistance in production agriculture created in 2014 by the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities and the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges.
The two organizations selected Iowa State's proposal, which included a substantial upgrade of an existing research and education program. Iowa State will partner with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the University of Iowa and the Mayo Clinic, which are all involved with the current program.
Comments