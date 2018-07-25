Ohio State ex-athletes try to name what a doctor did to them

FILE - This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. About a dozen former male athletes and students at Ohio State University now are saying publicly that they were groped and fondled decades ago by Strauss, who is now dead. Many of the men now in their 40s and 50s are just starting to acknowledge and confront what they experienced. Some say they’re still not sure whether what they went through was sexual abuse or something else, but that they now it was more than just weird and uncomfortable. (Ohio State University via AP, File)