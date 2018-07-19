Watchdog urges EPA to bolster oversight after Flint crisis

FILE - In this pMarch 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. A federal watchdog is calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen its oversight of state drinking water systems in the wake of the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan. In a report released July 19, 2018, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General says the agency must act now to be able to react more quickly in times of public-health emergencies.. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) Carlos Osorio AP