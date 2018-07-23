Resource center in Amarillo combines forces to help homeless

In this undated photo, Guyon Saunders Resource Center executive director Joyce Knight, far right, and day room program manager Bryan Gillispie get volunteer staff help from Roger Singletary, far left, to help serve more than 500 homeless a month like Sylvia Schaller, in Amarillo, Texas. As executive director for about six months, Knight has seen what the entry point for Amarillo’s homeless can be. (Brittney Williams/The Amarillo Globe News via AP) Brittney Williams AP