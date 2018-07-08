EXCHANGE: SIU adding doctors to treat opioid dependency

In this Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Dr. Michael Connolly poses at the Southern Illinois University Center for Family Medicine Quincy, where he is chief medical officer in Quincy, Ill. When Connolly moved from Wisconsin to Quincy in January 2017 to teach, he was shocked at the number of opioid prescriptions and substance use disorders. SIU recently had received a federal grant to certify physicians like Connolly in administering Suboxone, a brand name partial narcotic to treat opioid dependence. Connolly applied to do so and completed the certification in April 2017. The Quincy Herald-Whig via AP Jake Shane