Manatee School Board approves money to fix substitute teacher ‘crisis’ amid COVID-19

Moving past the initial shock of an $810,000 request for substitute teachers, the School Board of Manatee County reconvened on Wednesday morning — ready to make a deal with district leaders.

Deputy Superintendent Doug Wagner and the director of HR personnel services, Wendy Mungillo, first approached the School Board on April 27. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a spike in teacher absences, and Manatee schools were about to exceed their annual $2.5 million contract with ESS, the company that hires and manages local substitutes, they said.

The district leaders said they needed another $810,000 to make it through this school year, a last-minute request that board members quickly rejected last week. The board instead approved $210,360 to ensure classrooms were staffed before this week’s special meeting.

Most board members were noticeably calmer on Wednesday morning. After a presentation from district leaders and ESS representatives, even board member Scott Hopes — who started by grilling the HR director and calling for a contract cancellation — reversed course and supported more funding for substitutes.

ESS handles all aspects of the district’s substitute needs: recruitment, hiring, management, payroll. It provides the same service to hundreds of school districts throughout the nation. With demand for substitute teachers booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was likely thriving, said Hopes, who is also the acting administrator for Manatee County government.

In Manatee County alone, 335 teachers called out on Friday and ESS was able to fill 199 of those vacancies, the HR director said. And according to district data, local schools made 18,691 substitute requests between August and March, more than double the amount made in 2018-2019.

If the company was unwilling to lower its request and make the cost “a little bit more palatable,” Hopes said, then the district should cancel their contract. But by the end of Wednesday’s one-hour meeting, Hopes was surprised to learn that ESS made approximately 3% in profits after paying substitutes, worker compensation, payroll taxes and other expenses.

“That is a very slim margin,” Hopes said, addressing ESS representative Dan McLaughlin. “I wouldn’t do it for 3%. I appreciate you clarifying that.”

THE SHORT-TERM SOLUTION

Ultimately, the School Board on Wednesday voted unanimously to approve $550,000 in additional funding, adding to the $210,360 approved last week. That was less than $50,000 short of the district’s original $810,000 request.

“I think it’s important for the public to understand this is not a matter of any incompetence or missing money,” Chairman Charlie Kennedy said. “The increase in the money is just because of an increase in the demand for substitute teachers this year

“I’ll admit, when I first saw the $810,000 number I was like, ‘Whoa, how did we get here? This is a huge number.’ And frankly, I kind of over-reacted.”

The additional $760,360 granted over the last week brings Manatee’s board-approved budget with ESS to more than $3.26 million this year. That money will come from the district’s general budget, though Superintendent Cynthia Saunders hoped to recover money through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a form of COVID-19 relief.

Mungillo, the district’s HR director, also said Manatee was saving about $110,000 by moving long-term subs — the people who work more than 20 days in one classroom — from ESS to the district’s payroll. They will be paid by Manatee’s “vacant salaries,” while the new board-approved money will go toward daily, short-term substitutes.

‘WE SHOULD HAVE RAISED THE FLAG EARLIER’

While district leaders and board members found common ground in the need to staff classrooms and finish a historic school year, the conversation about substitute teachers was far from over.

Board members questioned how Manatee County schools could near $1 million in unexpected costs with just one month standing between classes and summer break. Did district leaders fail to notify the School Board after learning that costs would exceed the budget? Did the company fail to alert the school district of an impending issue?

“Whether it’s on the vendor’s side, on our side or collectively, we should have raised the flag earlier,” Hopes said.

Mungillo provided a timeline to the board on Wednesday:

In December, after the first 90 school days, the district had spent 54% of its approved $2.5 million annual budget with ESS.

In January, more students and teachers transitioned from online to in-person classes. With 64% of the budget spent, there was no need to increase the contract amount, the presentation states.

In February there was a spike in COVID-19 cases and the number of substitute teachers increased. The contract spending hit 80% but that was unknown until after spring break.

In March there was only one regular board meeting scheduled and the district had yet to receive the ESS invoice for that month.

On March 30, once the end-of-month invoices were received, HR was notified that Manatee’s approved budget was 91% spent.

On April 27, nearly one month later, district leaders requested the $810,000 in additional funding at a School Board meeting.

“In hindsight, we could have probably tried to get this on the first board meeting in April,” Mungillo said. “I was trying to secure information on whether or not we could use Cares Act money and trying to figure out how we were going to do this. We probably could have bumped it up one more board meeting. That’s in my error.”

In response, Hopes said the district should have called a special meeting to address the issue at some point between February and March. Fellow board members agreed the delay in communication — between ESS, the district and the School Board — was something to be addressed in the future.

“We could have addressed this long before it became a crisis,” Hopes said.

“I don’t want to leave anybody in a bad spot right now,” board member Gina Messenger said. “But I think the frustration arose when we were getting asked for such a large amount of money so close to the end of the year.”

Hoping to avoid future surprises, board members agreed to hold a workshop and discuss their plan for substitutes in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

That meeting will likely take place in June.

“We have solved the immediate circumstance, the immediate situation,” Vice Chair James Golden said, looking at leaders from the district and ESS. “But the problem of how to provide quality substitute teaching is still with us. We hope that you all will cooperate with us in arriving at that solution.”