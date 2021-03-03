2 Manatee public school students come down with COVID-19. These are the affected campuses

Two public school students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 22 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to one of the infected students while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Braden River Middle School, one positive student and 20 exposures.

Prine Elementary School, one positive student and two exposures.

As of Monday, the highest number of COVID-19 cases this semester — 21 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 20 at Parrish Community High School and 17 each at Buffalo Creek Middle School and Southeast High School. Among elementary schools, Moody Elementary has reported the most cases — 16.

The district has reported a total of 335 coronavirus infections and at least 4,632 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.