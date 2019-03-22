USF names new president of university system following six-month national search

After a six-month search, University of South Florida officials selected Steve Currall to become the school’s next president.
Currall, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Southern Methodist University, is set to become the university system’s seventh president when President Judy Genshaft steps down on July 1 after serving 19 years. In a statement, 60-year-old Currall said he was “thrilled” to be the university’s next leader.
“USF’s trajectory is unlike any other public university in the country and there is so much promise,” said Currall. “I’m deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees and the USF community for the opportunity to build on the momentum created during President Genshaft’s transformational tenure.”
At SMU, Currall’s duties include overseeing all academic activity, playing a key role in managing the university’s budget and leading a strategic planning process. Les Muma, the chair of the presidential search committee, said he believes Currall, who holds a PhD in organizational behavior, was the strongest applicant.
“After a thorough national search process, Dr. Currall truly stood out as someone who has everything we’re looking for at the University of South Florida,” Muma said. “I’m very confident he’s the right person to lead our university into the future.”
Scott Hopes, who serves on the School District of Manatee County school board, had also thrown his hat in the ring in hopes of replacing Genshaft. USF announced Monday that he was not among the four finalists.
Public interview and open meetings were held at USF’s three campuses with each of the finalists. Currall was chosen from a pool of four “nationally regarded” finalists, according to a press release.
Currall’s new role as president is subject to approval by the Board of Governors, which oversees Florida’s 12 public universities. Board members are set to conduct a public interview and a confirmation vote on March 28 in Tallahassee.
One of Currall’s first and most important tasks will be guiding the university through the consolidation of its three campuses: Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee. A plan for that process has been underway for months and will be finalized in March 2020.
