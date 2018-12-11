Here’s how you can meet the finalists for principal of Lakewood Ranch High School

There are three finalists to fill the role of principal at Lakewood Ranch High School and the community will have a chance to meet them all Wednesday night, the School District of Manatee County announced.

A forum will be held at Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., at 6 p.m. Wednesday where the three finalists — Dustin Dahlquist, William W. Harris and Michael P. Mullen — will introduce themselves and answer questions from attendees.

Mullen was an assistant principal at Lakewood Ranch High School from 2012-17. He is currently assistant principal at Bayshore High School and has held the position since 2017. He previously worked in Polk County as Fort Meade High School’s athletic/activities director.

Dahlquist has been principal at Buffalo Creek Middle School since 2016 and previously served as the assistant principal at Palmetto High School from 2007-16. He was Palmetto’s athletic director for two years prior to taking on the assistant principal role.

Harris has served as principal for the last six years at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Va. Harris was also principal of Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Keene, N.H., from 2007-12.

Before coming to a final decision, school district officials will consider feedback from those who attend Wednesday’s event.

Craig Little, principal of Lakewood Ranch High School since 2014, will head North River High School, which is scheduled to open in August.