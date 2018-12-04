Manatee School Board may extend Superintendent Saunders’ contract

Manatee County School Board Chairman Dave Miner and interim Superintendent Cynthia Saunders will try to reach agreement on an extended contract to keep Saunders as head of the school district, officials said Tuesday.
Miner, Saunders and board attorney James Dye will negotiate on the contract, which could be ready for the board’s consideration by Dec. 11.
Miner. who was recently elected board chairman, said he hopes to discuss the contract, make needed changes and then vote on the agreement at next week.
Saunders accepted the interim position after former Superintendent Diana Greene left to head Duval County schools in July. The board voted 4-1 to accept Saunders’ contract in late June, including a provision that barred her from accepting the permanent position.
Her current contract runs through June 30, 2019, but that could soon change. The provision would be easily overturned with the approval of a new agreement, and at least two board members are invested in the idea.
Miner and Scott Hopes said they felts Saunders had proven her abilities over the past five months.
“It could go before the board that evening, and by Christmas we could have this whole situation behind us,” Miner said.
Hopes pointed to the need for stability and immediate action. Three schools are opening in August, and the school is tasked with filling an estimated 300 positions.
The district is also facing a troubled software project that ballooned in cost and size, affecting all aspects of the district’s operations. If the district plans to hire a new superintendent, Hopes said, it must first stabilize before it can attract a quality candidate.
Some board members felt it was too early to dismiss conducting a national search. Charlie Kennedy said the district should offer Saunders a raise and a six-month extension on her contract.
The extension would allow Saunders to address ongoing matters while the board decides whether to conduct a national search. However, Kennedy said he would ultimately support the board’s majority opinion.
His concerns were shared by Gina Messenger, the board’s vice chair. She felt Saunders should stay during a vital time in the district, making way for a national search down the road.
Messenger was less sure about the removal of the contract provision barring Saunders from seeking the permanent position. If the board were to conduct a search, allowing the superintendent to view for a permanent position could discourage future candidates from applying
Messenger said she would give the issue careful consideration before next week’s meeting.
And the board’s newest member, James Golden, took a more neutral stance.
“First off, I don’t have any opinion at all about a national search or about the work Ms. Saunders has done up to this point in time,” Golden said.
After hearing from other members, Golden suggested removing the clause from Saunders’ contract, encouraging her to stay in the position, at least for now, and still allowing for the possibility of a national search.
Regardless of their final stance, the board should focus on coming to a swift decision, said Bill Vogel, a consultant with the Florida School Boards Association.
Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Vogel said three-year contracts are typical for a new superintendent. He said Saunders already has a standing offer for a job in Duval County, and is likely to find work in several districts throughout the state.
“The district at this point...is looking for stability, and an interim creates instability,” he said.
