This Manatee school will be closed Wednesday as a result of Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael is predicted to have little serious impact on Manatee County, but the storm is causing one last-minute school closure.
On Tuesday night, Manatee County Schools announced that Anna Maria Elementary will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Additionally, there will be no school bus service for students who live on the island and attend school on the mainland.
Students who will miss school as a result of these decisions will receive an excused absence, according to Manatee Schools.
The school district is taking the precautionary steps due to the possibility of street flooding on the island.
Hurricane Michael has the potential to bring tropical-storm like conditions including heavy rain, rising water levels and storm surge to Manatee County, especially along the coast.
Manatee County remains under storm surge and tropical storm watches.
