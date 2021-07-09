Woman refused to wear a mask on Florida flight — then she spit on passengers, crew says

Sarasota’s Adelaide Schrowang, 23, was arrested for resisting an officer without violence, trespassing and interference with aircraft operations after refusing to wear a TSA-required face mask on a flight out of Southwest International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Sarasota woman was escorted off a plane at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, and taken into custody at the Lee County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Airport police arrested 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang on charges of resisting an officer without violence, trespassing and interference with aircraft operations, according to arrest records.

The incident occurred when Schrowang refused to wear a mask, a requirement by the Transportation Security Administration that runs through Sept. 13, 2021, according to NBC 2 in Fort Myers.

According to the outlet, Schrowang “became irate and even spit on other passengers.”

NBC 2 reported the captain asked police to remove her, and when she wouldn’t leave, they had to forcibly take her away.

Schrowang is in jail with a cash bond attached to each of her three charges, the total coming to $65,000.

Schrowang previously was arrested in Lee County and Charlotte County in 2018. The arrest in Lee County in June 2018 was for loitering and resisting an officer without violence. The arrest in Charlotte County in November 2018 was for battery by intentional touch or strike.