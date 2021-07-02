Man charged with lewd behavior on Passage Key. He was wear a ‘mesh thong,’ cops say

A 62-year-old man wearing a “mesh g-string thong” at Passage Key was arrested on June 26 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Joseph Traugott exposed himself and performed a self gratification sexual act in front of two juvenile females while at Passage Key, according to an affidavit made available Friday.

An adult witness screamed at Traugott to stop at which time he fled to the south end beach area where deputies with the sheriff’s office marine unit caught up to him.

Traugott was arrested and transported to the Kingfish boat ramp in Holmes Beach and then taken to the Manatee County jail.

Traugott was charged with two counts of lewd behavior and was released from custody the same day after posting bonds totaling $15,000.

Passage Key is in Tampa Bay, north of Anna Maria Island.