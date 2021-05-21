Woman was raped in 2015. DNA links back to Bradenton suspect, cops say

On July 14, 2005, a couple spent the evening out on the town but the woman went missing around 9 p.m. from the Bearded Clam, a Bradenton bar, after going to the restroom.

She woke up the next morning in a white van and was tossed onto the roadway to fend for herself.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was likely drugged at some point in the evening, taken from the bar and sexually assaulted.

Deputies say Brett Jenkins, 24, is responsible for the crime after DNA evidence taken at the time and stored in a database was recently matched to him.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, after the victim was thrown from the van around 7 a.m. on the morning of July 15, she began walking south on U.S. 41 in southern Manatee County. A good Samaritan saw she was in distress and stopped to give her a ride to the hospital where a sexual assault examination took place and DNA evidence was recovered.

Deputies say they were notified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on April 21 that a DNA “hit” had been established and that Jenkins was the match to the 2015 case.

According to the warrant, deputies made several attempts to interview Jenkins, who refused to cooperate.

The arrest warrant was obtained and Jenkins was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Jenkins was booked into the Manatee County jail on a sexual battery charge and remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.