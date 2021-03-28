A 12-year-old was abducted off a Miami street, sexually assaulted and shot, cops say

An alert from Miami-Dade police asks for help finding or identifying the man they say inflicted an armed sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy before shooting him and sending him to the hospital in critical condition during Saturday’s first hours.

Police describe the man as between 30 and 40 years old, tall, white Hispanic male with long, curly hair and driving a black, 4-door car.

They say the boy was walking in Brownsville, near Northwest 43rd Terrace and 30th Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. when the man rolled up on him and forced the boy into the car. He drove him to the nearby area of Northwest 45th Street and 30th Avenue for the assaulting and the shooting.

After being kicked out of the car, the boy walked to a nearby open business and called 911. MIami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to Ryder Trauma Center at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers via phone at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers website.

