Palmetto man charged with child molestation

A 55-year-old Palmetto man has been charged with sexually abusing a child, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Detectives say Andrew Semple abused a child between the age of 12 and 16 and that the abuse escalated over time.

According to the arrest warrant, an investigation was started on Feb. 19 where the victim disclosed the abuse.

Detectives reached out to Semple for an interview, but were instead contacted by Semple’s attorney who informed them that his client would not be cooperating with the investigation.

An arrest warrant was obtained on Monday and Semple was taken into custody the same day.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery and released the next day after posting a $7,500 bond.