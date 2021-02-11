Man and woman arrested in Bradenton road rage, troopers say. It involved a baseball bat

A Kentucky woman and a Florida man are in jail after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the pair assaulted people in another vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 75 in Manatee County.

The encounter near Bradenton happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the interstate, according to FHP.

Carlos Cruz, a 25-year-old Jacksonville man, was driving a black Volkswagen Jetta, according to troopers, and Alecia Kirby, a 20-year-old Kentucky woman, was in the passenger’s seat.

Troopers say Cruz honked the Volkswagen’s horn and steered close to another vehicle traveling on the interstate so that Kirby could throw a bottle at the other car. She also held a baseball bat out of the window, according to FHP.

Troopers pulled the Volkswagen over and searched the vehicle. The search revealed two Louisville Slugger baseball bats, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to FHP.

Cruz and Kirby were arrested. Both face charges of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Cruz also faces a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

The pair was booked into the Manatee County Jail on Thursday, according to FHP.