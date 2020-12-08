Bradenton Herald Logo
Decomposing body found in trash can at Bradenton mobile home park, cops say

A death investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found inside of a trash can at a Bradenton mobile home park, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The gruesome discovery was made at Windmill Manor, a 55-and-up retirement community located at 4920 Windmill Manor Ave., Bradenton. It was reported to law enforcement by a resident of the mobile home park shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The resident told the sheriff’s office that he had been storing the trash can in his carport for about two months. The man said that the trash can belonged to another person, he believed that it contained personal belongings, and he was waiting for them to come and retrieve it. He told law enforcement that he decided to open it up and see what was inside on Tuesday when he was struck by a foul smell.

Deputies found that the 55-gallon trash can contained a human body in “an advanced stage of decomposition.”

The deceased person’s identity and cause of death were unknown, according to the sheriff’s office, but detectives say they are following several leads. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

