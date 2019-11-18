Miami professor who wrote book on organized crime laundered millions in dirty money, feds say

- EL UNIVERSAL/ RML (GDA via AP Images)

For years, University of Miami professor and author Bruce Bagley served as a go-to quote for reporters writing about crime in the Americas. He spoke authoritatively on violent Mexican drug cartels, guerrilla politics in Colombia and violence in Haiti.

But Bagley, the feds say, parlayed his mastery of Latin-American crime into secret side job — laundering at least $3 million in dirty Venezuelan money through his own banks accounts.

An FBI investigation culminated Monday when agents arrested the 73-year-old Bagley, shocking the University of Miami and academics across Latin America.

Federal prosecutors in New York City announced a grand jury had indicted on charges of money laundering and conspiracy after he “opened bank accounts for the express purpose of laundering money for corrupt foreign nationals.”

“Today’s charges of money laundering and conspiracy should serve as an object lesson for Bruce Bagley, who now faces a potential tenure in federal prison,” Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement.

Bagley made his first court appearance on Monday, and was ordered to pay a $300,000 bond before being released from a detention center.

He’s scheduled another appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday before his case is transferred to New York City.

“We’re going to diligently defend his case,” Bagley’s attorney, Daniel Forman, told the Miami Herald. “We’re confident at the end of the day he’s going to be vindicated.”

Bagley is a longtime UM international relations professor who wrote the book “Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime, and Violence in the Americas Today.” The university said it learned of the indictment on Monday afternoon.

“In light of this development, Professor Bagley is on administrative leave,” the school said in a statement. “As this is a personal matter in an ongoing investigation, the University has no further comment at this time.”

Over the years, he became a high-profile figure among the university’s cadre of experts. Bagley had appeared as a Latin-American crime expert in newspapers such as the Miami Herald, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

He was quoted as recently as early November in Austalia’s Daily Telegraph for a story about the drug violence wracking Mexico. “This was an unmitigated debacle,” Bagley told the newspaper about a battle between cartel members and police that killed 13 people.

Bagley even served as an expert witness in court. The pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, being sued over the opioid crisis, hired him to testify about illegal fentanyl arrived to the United States from China and Mexico.

Three years ago, Bagley organized a three-day conference at UM on climate change and energy security that drew government leaders from across the world. Bagley was photographed, laughing, alongside UM President Julio Frenk.

But behind the scenes, federal prosecutors say, Bagley was raking in tens of thousands of dollars by helping wash corrupt cash. Cccording to the indictment, Bagley used his bank accounts to collect $3 million in purported dirty money, keeping close to $300,000 for himself while turning over the rest to unnamed people.

State records show he operated “Bagley Consultants,” along with his wife, Annette Bagley. The state dissolved the company was dissolved in 2017

According to a federal indictment, Bagley in November 2016 opened up an account at a bank in Weston on behalf of the company.

The account went little used until about November 2017, when he began receiving monthly deposits of “hundreds of thousands of dollars from bank accounts located in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.”

The deposits came from a purported food company, and a company described as “wealth management firm,” the indictment said. Their account were controlled by someone described in court paperts only as a “Colombian individual.”

The feds say Bagley got $200,000 from each deposit, and would withdraw 90 percent in the form a cashier’s check — payable to the Colombian, who told the professor the money was the “proceeds from foreign bribery and embezzlement stolen from the Venezuelan people.”

“Nevertheless, Bagley continued to receive and transfer money on behalf” of the Colombian, the indictment said.

Bagley entered into “sham contracts” to cover his tracks for the suspicious transaction, prosecutors said. Even after the account was shut down because of “suspicious activity” in October 2018, Bagley opened up a new account to launder the money, taking 10 percent as his cut.

His cut was wired into his personal bank account, prosecutors said.

Bagley, of Coral Gables, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

He was charged in New York because some of the money allegedly passed through accounts in that state before they were deposited into Bagley’s company bank account.