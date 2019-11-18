13-year-old shot in head, man killed in triple shooting at gathering in Northwest Dade

Three men walked up to a house in Northwest Miami-Dade late Sunday night and opened fire during some type of gathering, killing one man, injuring another and leaving a 13-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot would to his head, police said.

Police said people inside the home returned fire, but they’re not certain if any of the assailants were injured. All three victims were taken to Ryder Trauama Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. A 21-year-old who was struck died in the hospital. Another victim, 20, was shot in the arm and released.

And the third victim, the 13-year-old, was in intensive care early Monday undergoing surgery. He’s in critical but stable condition, police said.

A man who claimed to be a friend of the people who lived in the home said the shooting occurred during a birthday party celebration.

“Someone was cutting the cake and they started shooting,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta wouldn’t confirm that it was a birthday party, but said the shooting happened during some type of gathering at the home.

“It was some type of get-together he said.

Zabaleta said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home at 726 NW 116th St., a residential community set back from a computer shop and a small strip mall on busy Northwest Seventh Avenue.

One man, who lives about a block north of the home, said he woke up to the sound of rapid gunfire. About 10 minutes later, more shots sounded, he said.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police said they consider the men who began the shooting “armed and dangerous” and urging anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

