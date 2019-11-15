‘We do not cover up’: Hialeah chief defends handling of cop accused of sex abuse

Hialeah Police Chief Sergio Velázquez on Friday defended his handling of the case of Sgt. Jesús “Jesse” Menocal Jr., a decorated officer who was accused of sexual assault and abuse by four women and girls in 2015.

But at a press conference held at Hialeah police headquarters in response to a Miami Herald investigation published online Thursday, Velázquez refused to answer questions about the allegations against Menocal, saying he did not want to endanger an ongoing federal probe into the officer.

“I want the public to know: We do not cover up for officers,” Velázquez said. He said the Herald’s reporting, based on hundreds of pages of public records from his department, contained “misinformation.”

The Herald’s report found that Menocal — who denied the allegations but was placed on administrative assignment in 2015 — was back on active duty the next year even while state and federal criminal investigations into his alleged sexual misconduct remained active. He was also given a raise.

The allegations against Menocal were made beginning in June 2015. One alleged victim, just 14 years old, said Menocal forced her to perform oral sex. An adult woman said he handcuffed and sexually violated her in his police truck. Two other accusers, one a minor, also made allegations that the officer had stopped them and pressured them for sex. Hialeah internal affairs investigators found Menocal was found to have brought eight additional women and girls into a Hialeah police station without filing any reports, a violation of departmental procedure.

“I understand the allegations are serious allegations and we took them as serious allegations,” Velázquez told reporters. “Police officers are to be held to a high standard and we will continue to hold them to a high standard.”

Menocal was sent home with pay on June 14, 2015, his personnel file shows. But by July 2016, at the latest, he was back on the street, even receiving a commendation from the chief for participating in an arrest. That was a month before the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office formally declined to charge Menocal with sexual battery, false imprisonment and unlawful compensation, citing concerns about whether the victims would sway a jury. His reinstatement also came before Velázquez sustained an internal affairs complaint in September 2016. Since then, Menocal has been under federal investigation, although he was only sent back to desk duty earlier this year.

During the press conference, Velázquez declined to provide many specifics or clarify a murky timeline. He said Hialeah police are cooperating with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office on a criminal civil rights investigation into Menocal. Federal authorities suspect Menocal unlawfully detained women and underage girls and pressured them for sex.

He did say that Menocal returned to active duty in 2016 when state prosecutors told him they did not plan to charge Menocal. That was weeks or possibly months before they formally closed out the case in a signed and dated “close-out” memo. After state prosecutors declined to file charges, the federal investigation began, Velázquez said.

The chief failed to address why Menocal was pulled from patrol duty while under state investigation but allowed on the street while federal authorities investigated allegations of his sexual misconduct.

Nor did he fully explain why Menocal was again placed on desk duty and “relieved of police powers” earlier this year, well after the FBI had begun its investigation, beyond saying that new developments had taken place.

Velázquez did not address the allegations against Menocal and instead took the Herald to task for suggesting that he rewarded the officer. He said that a 4.5 percent raise Menocal received during the state’s criminal investigation was mandated by the department’s union contract.

“Our officers work under a collective bargaining agreement,” he said. “They get that automatically.”

But a performance evaluation signed by Velázquez states the merit raise was being “recommended,” according to a copy of Menocal’s personnel file. That suggests the chief had the power to deny or approve it.

After coming back to active duty, Menocal was assigned to Miami Dade College’s police academy.

Out of thin air at the press conference — and without specifically referencing the claims — the chief seemed to dismiss rumors that Menocal impregnated a student when he was an instructor at the academy. Velázquez said Friday that a police trainee had confessed she “fabricated” an incident involving Menocal.

The Herald has not yet confirmed, published or questioned the department about those allegations.

Velázquez declined an interview request before the Herald’s investigation ran.

The scandal plays out in the midst of a runoff election where two candidates strongly endorsed by Mayor Carlos Hernández will be running for two seats on the City Council.

In a brief phone interview prior to the Herald’s report, Hernández declined to say much about the case playing out in his city. Hernández is the city’s mayor and oversees the day-to-day functions of city departments, including appointing and overseeing all department heads and city employees.

Jesús ‘Jesse’ Menocal Jr. posted this photo of himself on a social media site with the caption: ‘Character: It’s what you do when people aren’t watching. It’s how you act when you are hidden from public view.’

“There’s a criminal investigation and I have to be very careful because I don’t want to say anything to jeopardize a criminal investigation,” he said.

The investigation also comes to light as critics of Hernández — two losing City Council candidates — launch a campaign to collect more than 5,000 signatures requesting a recall vote against the mayor. The request for a referendum accuses Hernández of “abuse of power and mismanagement.”

Julio Martinez, a former Hialeah mayor who is the driving force behind the recall, said residents are questioning if the police department under Hernández’s leadership is keeping them safe.

“If we can’t trust the police,” Martinez said, “who are we going to trust?”

Oscar De la Rosa, a new City Council member, said he wants to get to the bottom of the situation.

“That kind of behavior is intolerable,” he said. “This kind of behavior will not be accepted. It’s not a proper representation of our city, our morals and our organization.”

Council member Monica Perez said she would follow up on the Menocal case. “I don’t know the details of this, but if he’s guilty this is something we should take very seriously,” she said.

Hialeah council members Vivian Casáls-Muñoz, José Caragol, Katharine Cue-Fuente, Paul Hernandez and Carl Zogby, a former spokesman for Hialeah police, did not respond to requests for comment.

As he left the podium Friday, Velázquez was asked whether he had listened to the sworn statements of the alleged victims and whether he believed them.

“I have nothing else to say,” he said.