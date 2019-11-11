Two hurt in shooting in Sarasota, cops say

Two people, an adult and teenager, were shot in Sarasota on Sunday evening, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

The shooting, which left the victims with what police described as life-threatening injuries, happened at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Carver Court. The release did not say when the shooting happened, but the release was send out shortly before 9:15 p.m.

The victims were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The investigation, but police said appears the shooting was an isolated incident. Other details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Divsion at 941-263-6773.