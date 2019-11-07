A woman was abducted from behind a fast-food restaurant counter. Cops are looking for her

A woman was abducted from a West Kendall fast-food restaurant Wednesday evening as employees impotently watched, according to a video released Thursday by Miami-Dade police.

Officers are looking for a white male, 25 to 30 years old, who was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans and driving a black Chrysler 300.

Though not named by Miami-Dade police in the release, the decor and black employee uniforms point to this happening at Wendy’s at 16203 SW 88th St.

In the video, the woman runs behind the front counter, seeking help from two employees. They watch as the man in the black T-shirt comes behind the counter, holding what appears to be a large woman’s purse and grabbing for the woman. She pulls away from him as he goes back around to the customer side of the counter.

The two argue for a few more seconds until the man marches around the counter, grabs the woman by the left arm and pulls her to one of the exits. Another camera catches him pulling her out the door despite her attempt to hold onto a window frame with her right arm.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477 or go to the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers website and select “Give a Tip.”