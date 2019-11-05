Deputy charged with child abuse after video shows him slamming girl to floor

A Broward sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with child abuse with great bodily harm for slamming to the ground a juvenile attending a Pompano Beach school, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Video surveillance at the Cross Creek School in Pompano captured Deputy Willard Miller, 38, roughly taking the 15-year-old female student to the ground, then shoving her into a room. He has been suspended without pay pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation.

In the video, the deputy takes 3 1/2 swift strides across a room, grabs a girl by the throat, slams her to the floor, turns her over onto her stomach and places a knee on her back while binding her hands. He eventually throws her into a side room.

Before Miller slammed the girl to the floor, he appeared to be saying something to her as she had her hands in her pockets and was meandering across the room.

The girl’s face was obscured in the video.