Florida student wanted school employee dead, cops say. He searched for a killer on Instagram

An 18-year-old Florida high school student has been charged with attempted solicitation to commit murder, after he posted on Instagram that he was willing to pay someone $100,000 to kill a staff member at his school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Godfrey, of New Port Richey, is a student at Fivay High School in Hudson. He was arrested Thursday.

Deputies say Godfrey posted messages on an Instagram account belonging to him that included statements such as, “I need a guy who could kill someone.”

He also wrote he was offering $100,000 for the victim’s head.

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible.”

Godfrey admitted posting the messages, according to the sheriff’s report.