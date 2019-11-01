Crime

Florida student wanted school employee dead, cops say. He searched for a killer on Instagram

An 18-year-old Florida high school student has been charged with attempted solicitation to commit murder, after he posted on Instagram that he was willing to pay someone $100,000 to kill a staff member at his school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Godfrey, of New Port Richey, is a student at Fivay High School in Hudson. He was arrested Thursday.

Deputies say Godfrey posted messages on an Instagram account belonging to him that included statements such as, “I need a guy who could kill someone.”

He also wrote he was offering $100,000 for the victim’s head.

“No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible.”

Godfrey admitted posting the messages, according to the sheriff’s report.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
