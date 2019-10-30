‘Operation Hallowed Streets’ eyes sex offenders ahead of Halloween trick-or-treaters

As costumed children begin the annual Halloween hunt for candy on Thursday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has been busy ensuring registered sex offenders and sexual predators are where they say they are, as required by Florida law.

According to City-Data.com, as recently as Oct. 26 there were 315 registered sex offenders living in Bradenton alone, which is equivalent to one sex offender per 179 residents.

It is the second highest ratio in Manatee County next to Palmetto, which has one sex offender for every 104 residents.

There are more than 400 sex offenders or predators living in Manatee County.

Both designations have strict registration requirements.

“Operation Hallowed Streets” is a proactive campaign and public awareness effort to ensure the safety of those engaged in Halloween activities, according to the sheriff’s office.

It has been a three-day campaign leading up to Thursday’s festivities that, “targets sexual offenders/predators, focusing on their compliance with Florida State Statutes and required sexual offender and predator obligations,” the sheriff’s office said. “As part of the participation in this operation (MCSO) will conduct physical checks on these individuals, ensuring they are properly registered and in compliance with applicable state law, county ordinance and provisions of probation.”

If you are considering specific neighborhoods to take children trick-or-treating, visit the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s website and type in an address within that neighborhood to determine how many sex offenders or predators may be residing in the area.